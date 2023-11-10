Fort leads Mississippi State against UT Martin after 21-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)
Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays the UT Martin Skyhawks after Trey Fort scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 71-56 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Mississippi State went 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Bulldogs shot 42.1% from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range last season.
UT Martin went 4-11 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.4 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.