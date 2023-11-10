Fort leads Mississippi State against UT Martin after 21-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays the UT Martin Skyhawks after Trey Fort scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 71-56 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Bulldogs shot 42.1% from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range last season.

UT Martin went 4-11 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

