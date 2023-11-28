Forrest leads Northwestern State against UL Monroe after 25-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -7;…

Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Ryan Forrest scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 78-75 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Warhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. UL Monroe averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Tyreke Locure with 3.2.

The Demons have gone 0-2 away from home. Northwestern State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UL Monroe scores 65.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 79.0 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is shooting 26.8% and averaging 9.6 points for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 8.0 points for UL Monroe.

Cliff Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Forrest is averaging 18 points for Northwestern State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.