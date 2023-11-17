Forrest leads Bucknell against No. 9 Duke after 27-point outing

Bucknell Bison (1-3) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils…

Bucknell Bison (1-3) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -33; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Jack Forrest scored 27 points in Bucknell’s 69-57 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

Duke went 27-9 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Bucknell went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 10.4 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

