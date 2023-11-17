Fordham takes on Norfolk State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) vs. Fordham Rams (1-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) vs. Fordham Rams (1-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams will face the Norfolk State Spartans at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Fordham finished 25-8 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 67.6 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Norfolk State finished 22-11 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.