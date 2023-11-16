Fordham Rams face the Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) vs. Fordham Rams (1-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) vs. Fordham Rams (1-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams will play the Norfolk State Spartans at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Fordham finished 25-8 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Rams shot 41.9% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Norfolk State went 22-11 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shot 40.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.