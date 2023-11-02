Fordham hosts Wagner to tip off season

Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams start the season at home against the Wagner Seahawks.

Fordham went 25-8 overall a season ago while going 18-2 at home. The Rams allowed opponents to score 67.6 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Wagner went 6-9 on the road and 15-13 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 63.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.7 last season.

