Fordham hosts Wagner to tip off season

Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10; over/under is 130 BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams open the season at home against the Wagner Seahawks.

Fordham finished 25-8 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Rams averaged 12.7 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Wagner finished 15-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 6.8 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.