Fordham hosts Wagner for season opener

Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams host the Wagner Seahawks for the season opener.

Fordham went 25-8 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

Wagner finished 8-9 in NEC games and 6-9 on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

