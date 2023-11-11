Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Fordham hosts Cornell following overtime win against Wagner

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Cornell Big Red (2-0) at Fordham Rams (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Cornell Big Red following Fordham’s 68-64 overtime victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

Fordham finished 25-8 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Rams gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

Cornell finished 7-8 in Ivy League play and 6-8 on the road last season. The Big Red shot 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

