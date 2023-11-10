Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Fordham hosts Cornell after overtime win against Wagner

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Cornell Big Red (2-0) at Fordham Rams (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Cornell Big Red after the Rams took down the Wagner Seahawks 68-64 in overtime.

Fordham finished 18-2 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Rams averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free throw line and 22.8 from deep.

Cornell finished 17-11 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Big Red gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

