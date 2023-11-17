Fordham beats Norfolk State 77-64 at Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Abdou Tsimbila scored 16 points as Fordham beat Norfolk State 77-64 on Friday…

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Abdou Tsimbila scored 16 points as Fordham beat Norfolk State 77-64 on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

Tsimbila also added nine rebounds for the Rams (2-1). Antrell Charlton scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Angel Montas had 10 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Spartans (3-1) were led by Tyrel Bladen, who recorded 11 points. Jamarii Thomas also scored 11 points for Norfolk State. In addition, Kuluel Mading had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

