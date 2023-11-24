Fontleroy, Edwards lead No. 14 Baylor women to 124-44 win over McNeese State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 19 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double and No. 14 Baylor hit a…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 19 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double and No. 14 Baylor hit a school record 17 3-pointers while rolling to a 124-44 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Four different Bears reached double figures in a quarter and they reached 30 points in each of the last three quarters, scoring 71 points in the second half.

Baylor was 17 of 32 from 3-point range, shot 52% overall, had a 68-23 rebounding advantage, 34-8 on the offensive end and turned 30 turnovers into 50 points.

Edwards had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Aijh Blackwell had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Yaya Felder added 13 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 11 points and Sara Andrews and Kyla Abraham had 10 apiece. All 13 players scored for the Bears (4-0). Jana Van Gytenbeek had a career-high 12 assists to go with eight points.

Boston Berry had 12 points and six rebounds for the Cowgirls (2-5).

Baylor beat McNeese State by 94 points three years ago.

Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter but the Cowgirls made 7 of 13 shots to stay within 23-17.

The second quarter was a different story as Fontleroy scored 12 points and Baylor had a 30-4 advantage as McNeese missed all 12 of its field-goal attempts. The Bears scored the first 13 points and after giving up a free throw scored 14 more. It was 53-21 at the half.

It was Littlepage-Bugg and Blackwell hitting double figure scoring in the third quarter with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Baylor outscored the Cowgirls 37-11 for a 90-32 lead.

Forntleroy’s 3-point with 7:20 to play made it 100-36.

