Florida State visits Florida after Richard’s 20-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Florida Gators (2-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Will Richard scored 20 points in Florida’s 89-68 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Florida finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Gators allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Florida State went 4-7 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

