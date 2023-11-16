Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Florida State visits Florida…

Florida State visits Florida after Richard’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Florida Gators (2-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Will Richard scored 20 points in Florida’s 89-68 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Florida finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Gators allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Florida State went 4-7 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up