Florida State takes on Kennesaw State in non-conference matchup

Kennesaw State Owls at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Kennesaw State face off in non-conference action.

Florida State finished 5-11 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Seminoles averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 13.7 bench points last season.

Kennesaw State went 14-3 in ASUN play and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Owls averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.