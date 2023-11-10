Florida State takes on Kennesaw State in non-conference matchup

Kennesaw State Owls at Florida State Seminoles
Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -11.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Kennesaw State face off in non-conference action.
Florida State finished 5-11 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Seminoles averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 13.7 bench points last season.
Kennesaw State went 14-3 in ASUN play and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Owls averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.
