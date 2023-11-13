Florida State and Central Michigan to meet in out-of-conference game

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -21;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -21; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Central Michigan face off in non-conference action.

Florida State went 9-23 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Seminoles averaged 13.4 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan finished 10-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

