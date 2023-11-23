Florida squares off against No. 13 Baylor

Baylor Bears (5-0) vs. Florida Gators (4-1) New York; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Baylor Bears…

Baylor Bears (5-0) vs. Florida Gators (4-1)

New York; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Baylor Bears and the Florida Gators play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Gators have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida is eighth in the SEC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 5.6.

The Bears have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Baylor is third in the Big 12 scoring 45.6 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 9.2.

Florida makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Baylor has shot at a 51.0% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 10.4 points for Florida.

Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears. Jayden Nunn is averaging 13.2 points for Baylor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

