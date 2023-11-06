Florida opens season at home against Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Florida Gators Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -20.5; over/under is 140.5…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -20.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators start the season at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Florida finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gators shot 43.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 3-13 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Greyhounds gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

