Florida International Panthers and the Loyola Marymount Lions square off in George Town, Cayman Islands

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-5) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-5)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions and the Florida International Panthers square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Panthers have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Florida International has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 2-3 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida International is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 84.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 80.7 Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.7% for Florida International.

Dominick Harris averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Justice Hill is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for Loyola Marymount.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.