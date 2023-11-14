Florida International faces Houston Christian on 3-game losing streak

Florida International Panthers (0-3) at Houston Christian Huskies (0-1)
Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida International aims to break its three-game slide with a win against Houston Christian.
Houston Christian finished 10-22 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 83.1 points per game and shoot 49.7% from the field last season.
Florida International finished 3-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Panthers gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.