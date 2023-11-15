Florida International faces Houston Christian, aims to break 3-game skid

Florida International Panthers (0-3) at Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10; over/under…

Florida International Panthers (0-3) at Houston Christian Huskies (0-1)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International enters the matchup against Houston Christian after losing three games in a row.

Houston Christian finished 10-22 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Huskies averaged 5.8 steals, 2.8 blocks and 15.0 turnovers per game last season.

Florida International went 3-10 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.

