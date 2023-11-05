Florida hosts Loyola (MD) to open season

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Florida Gators Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -19.5; over/under is 140.5…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -19.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds for the season opener.

Florida finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gators shot 43.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 13-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Greyhounds averaged 67.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.