Florida hosts Florida State following Richard’s 20-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Florida Gators (2-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Will Richard scored 20 points in Florida’s 89-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Florida finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Gators averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Florida State went 9-23 overall last season while going 4-7 on the road. The Seminoles gave up 76.2 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

