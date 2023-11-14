Florida hosts Florida A&M in cross-conference contest

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Florida Gators (1-1) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -30; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Florida Gators (1-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -30; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the Florida A&M Rattlers in out-of-conference action.

Florida finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gators shot 43.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Florida A&M went 3-15 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 9.7 assists per game on 20.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.