Florida hosts Florida A&M in cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:44 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Florida Gators (1-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -30; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the Florida A&M Rattlers in out-of-conference action.

Florida finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gators shot 43.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

Florida A&M went 3-15 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 9.7 assists per game on 20.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

