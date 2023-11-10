Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers square off

Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) vs. Florida Gators (1-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under…

Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) vs. Florida Gators (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Florida finished 16-17 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Gators gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Virginia went 25-8 overall with an 8-2 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 15.7 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.