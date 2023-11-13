Florida and Florida A&M meet in non-conference matchup

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Florida Gators (1-1) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Florida A&M…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Florida Gators (1-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Florida A&M in non-conference play.

Florida finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Gators averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Florida A&M finished 7-22 overall last season while going 3-15 on the road. The Rattlers allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shot 44.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

