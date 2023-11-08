Florida A&M to visit Nebraska Thursday

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers host…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Nebraska finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 5.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Florida A&M went 3-15 on the road and 7-22 overall last season. The Rattlers averaged 58.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.