Flanigan leads Ole Miss against Temple after 23-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) at Temple Owls (3-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the Temple Owls after Allen Flanigan scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 70-67 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Temple went 16-16 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

Ole Miss finished 4-16 in SEC action and 2-9 on the road last season. The Rebels averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

