Filipowski leads No. 2 Duke against No. 12 Arizona after 25-point game

Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke takes on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats after Kyle Filipowski scored 25 points in Duke’s 92-54 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Arizona went 28-7 overall last season while going 6-4 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 81.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

