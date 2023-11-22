Filipovity scores 23, Maine defeats South Florida 70-59

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 23 points helped Maine defeat South Florida 70-59 on Wednesday night. Filipovity added 12…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 23 points helped Maine defeat South Florida 70-59 on Wednesday night.

Filipovity added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Black Bears (4-3). Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Jaden Clayton was 5 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Chris Youngblood led the Bulls (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Kasean Pryor added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for South Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

