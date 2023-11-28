FGCU visits Hawkins and Florida International

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (2-6) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (2-6)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Javaunte Hawkins scored 22 points in Florida International’s 91-84 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Florida International ranks sixth in the CUSA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Sanogo averaging 1.9.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. FGCU averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Florida International scores 72.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 75.4 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 69.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 78.6 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 8.3 points for Florida International.

Zach Anderson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 rebounds for FGCU.

