FGCU takes on Missouri State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Missouri State Bears (1-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Missouri State Bears in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

FGCU finished 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 6.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Missouri State went 17-15 overall with a 4-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.2 last season.

