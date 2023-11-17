FGCU plays Missouri State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Missouri State Bears (1-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (1-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Missouri State Bears in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

FGCU finished 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Missouri State went 17-15 overall with a 4-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bears shot 43.5% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.