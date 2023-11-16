Ferguson’s 20 lead Southern Illinois over Chicago State 71-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — AJ Ferguson scored 20 points as Southern Illinois beat Chicago State 71-55 on Thursday night. Ferguson…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — AJ Ferguson scored 20 points as Southern Illinois beat Chicago State 71-55 on Thursday night.

Ferguson was 7 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line for the Salukis (3-0). Xavier Johnson scored 18 points and added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Trent Brown had 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (1-4) with 15 points and six rebounds. Jahsean Corbett added 13 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Brent Davis finished with 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

