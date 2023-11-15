Live Radio
Felix scores 25 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Abilene Christian 79-74

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 12:06 AM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chris Felix Jr.’s 25 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat Abilene Christian 79-74 on Tuesday.

Felix also contributed six rebounds for the Panthers (2-2). Andre Nunley added 22 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line, and they also had six rebounds and four steals. Charles Smith IV shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (1-2) were led in scoring by Ali Abdou Dibba, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Abilene Christian also got 14 points from Hunter Jack Madden. Nasir DeGruy also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

