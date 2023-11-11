Fairleigh Dickinson visits Seton Hall after Almonor’s 24-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -18.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Ansley Almonor scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 107-63 victory against the Penn State-Brandywine Nittany Lions.

Seton Hall went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Pirates averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 8-9 on the road and 21-16 overall a season ago. The Knights averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 34.3 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.