Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Penn State-Schuylkill 124-66

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 4:46 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ansley Almonor’s 17 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Penn State-Schuylkill 124-66 on Saturday.

Almonor added eight rebounds for the Knights (4-1). Sean Moore scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 13 and added eight rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. was 5 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

The visitors were led in scoring by Jahmir Tyrell, who finished with 19 points and four steals. Wilvens Fleurizard added 14 points. In addition, Andrew Sepp finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

