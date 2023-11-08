Fairfield visits Rhode Island after House’s 25-point game

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts…

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Fairfield Stags after Jaden House scored 25 points in Rhode Island’s 81-70 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Rhode Island finished 9-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 11.2 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

Fairfield finished 4-10 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Stags gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

