Fairfield hosts Daniels and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) at Fairfield Stags (1-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Fairfield Stags after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 74-71 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Stags are 1-0 in home games. Fairfield averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in road games. New Hampshire ranks fifth in the America East shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Fairfield averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Stags. Michael Rogan is averaging 9.2 points for Fairfield.

Daniels is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.2 points for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

