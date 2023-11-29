Evansville visits Missouri State after Lee’s 28-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (6-0) at Missouri State Bears (5-1) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11;…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-0) at Missouri State Bears (5-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Matthew Lee scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 92-74 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears are 2-0 on their home court. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.8.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-0 away from home. Evansville is the MVC leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Joshua Hughes averaging 5.3.

Missouri State averages 74.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 61.3 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Purple Aces match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Donovan Clay is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.3 points for Missouri State.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 19.5 points and 1.8 blocks for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.