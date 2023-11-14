Evansville to visit Southeast Missouri State Wednesday

Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the Evansville Purple Aces.

Southeast Missouri State finished 19-17 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 23.7 from deep.

Evansville went 5-27 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Purple Aces allowed opponents to score 76.0 points per game and shot 47.9% from the field last season.

