Evansville takes on Southeast Missouri State for non-conference showdown

Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the Evansville Purple Aces in out-of-conference action.

Southeast Missouri State finished 19-17 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.7% from deep last season.

Evansville went 1-14 on the road and 5-27 overall last season. The Purple Aces averaged 62.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

