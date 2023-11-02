Evansville opens season at home against Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -2; over/under is…

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces open the season at home against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Evansville finished 3-10 at home a season ago while going 5-27 overall. The Purple Aces averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 6.5 second-chance points and 14.4 bench points last season.

Miami (OH) finished 12-20 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.