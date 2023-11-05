Evansville hosts Miami (OH) to begin season

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -2.5; over/under is…

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces start the season at home against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Evansville finished 5-27 overall last season while going 3-10 at home. The Purple Aces averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 6.5 second-chance points and 14.4 bench points last season.

Miami (OH) finished 6-13 in MAC play and 3-9 on the road last season. The RedHawks averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.