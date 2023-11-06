Evansville hosts Miami (OH) to begin season

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4; over/under is…

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces host the Miami (OH) RedHawks for the season opener.

Evansville finished 5-27 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Aces averaged 62.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

Miami (OH) went 6-13 in MAC action and 3-9 on the road last season. The RedHawks shot 45.7% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.