Evansville hosts Miami (OH) to begin season

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Evansville Purple Aces
Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces host the Miami (OH) RedHawks for the season opener.
Evansville finished 5-27 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Aces averaged 62.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.
Miami (OH) went 6-13 in MAC action and 3-9 on the road last season. The RedHawks shot 45.7% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
