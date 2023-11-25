Evansville defeats Southeast Missouri State 93-74

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Humrichous had 27 points in Evansville’s 93-74 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. Humrichous…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Humrichous had 27 points in Evansville’s 93-74 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Humrichous added six rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Kenny Strawbridge had 17 points and the undefeated Purple Aces extended their winning streak to six games.

Adam Larson finished with 22 points for the Redhawks (1-4). Southeast Missouri State also got 11 points from TJ Biel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.