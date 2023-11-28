Evans scores 32, Jackson State knocks off Arkansas State 75-71

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ken Evans Jr. scored 32 points to lead Jackson State over Arkansas State 75-71 on Tuesday…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ken Evans Jr. scored 32 points to lead Jackson State over Arkansas State 75-71 on Tuesday night.

Evans added five rebounds for the Tigers (2-6). Chase Adams scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Derrian Ford led the Red Wolves (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Taryn Todd added 12 points and three steals for Arkansas State. In addition, Terrance Ford Jr. had nine points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

