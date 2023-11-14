Evans leads Jackson State against Loyola Marymount after 27-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -14.5;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -14.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Ken Evans scored 27 points in Jackson State’s 80-66 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Loyola Marymount finished 13-3 at home last season while going 19-12 overall. The Lions averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free throw line and 27.9 from beyond the arc.

Jackson State finished 14-19 overall with a 6-14 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.

