Evans and Jackson State host Arkansas State

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Ken Evans scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 88-81 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 in home games. Arkansas State has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 1-6 in road games. Jackson State is 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arkansas State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyondre Dominguez is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 13 points and 9.7 rebounds. Freddy Hicks is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.3 points for Arkansas State.

Evans is averaging 19 points for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 11.0 points for Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.