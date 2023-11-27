Ervin scores 18 to lead Elon over Presbyterian 82-79

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Zac Ervin had 18 points Rob Higgins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Elon…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Zac Ervin had 18 points Rob Higgins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Elon to an 82-79 win against Presbyterian on Monday night.

Ervin shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Phoenix (4-3). Nick Dorn scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Rob Higgins had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Hose (5-3) were led in scoring by Jonah Pierce, who finished with 19 points. Marquis Barnett added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for Presbyterian. Kaleb Scott also had 14 points.

