Epps scores 31 as Georgetown holds off American 88-83 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps scored 31 points and Georgetown pulled away in overtime to beat American, 88-83 on Sunday.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps scored 31 points and Georgetown pulled away in overtime to beat American, 88-83 on Sunday.

The Hoyas were 6-for-6 from the free throw line in overtime and Rowan Brumbaugh scored the final four points in the final 1:04 to put the game away.

Epps shot 11 for 22 (6 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Hoyas (3-2). Dontrez Styles scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 18 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line and added 11 rebounds. Brumbaugh shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Matt Rogers finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (2-3). Lincoln Ball added 12 points and seven rebounds for American. Geoff Sprouse also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Georgetown’s next game is Saturday against Jackson State at home, and American hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.